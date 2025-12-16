Japan’s Marubeni consolidates metals businesses to advance circular economy strategy

Japan-based Marubeni Tetsugen Co., Ltd. and Marubeni Metal Co., Ltd. have announced that they have agreed to merge, with the integration scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2026. Both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Marubeni Corporation and have operated in complementary segments of the metals and materials value chain.

Marubeni Tetsugen has focused on the supply of steelmaking raw materials, including ferroalloys, steel scrap, iron powder for powder metallurgy and mineral products. Marubeni Metal, meanwhile, specializes in non-ferrous light metal products, recycled materials and electronic components.

Response to decarbonisation and circular economy trends

According to the companies, the purpose of the merger is to integrate resources and reinforce the business foundation in response to rapid changes in the industry environment. These changes are being driven primarily by decarbonisation, tighter resource constraints and the accelerating transition toward a circular economy.

By combining their capabilities, the merged entity aims to respond more swiftly to evolving market conditions while broadening its ability to meet the increasingly diverse needs of customers and partner industries.

New company to focus on recycling and advanced technologies

Following the merger, the new company is expected to operate under the name Marubeni Tetsugen Metals Co., Ltd. The business concept will place environment, recycling and advanced technologies at its core.

Its operational scope will range from steelmaking raw materials to non-ferrous light metal materials, finished products and electronic materials. Through solutions that support circular resource flows and ensure stable supply of key materials, the company aims to help shape future resource and materials demand while enhancing its contribution to environmental sustainability and customer value creation.

Further details regarding the structure and operational framework of the new company will be announced once final arrangements are completed.