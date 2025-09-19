 |  Login 
Subsea7 to provide engineering services to Aramco offshore pipeline in Saudi Arabia

Friday, 19 September 2025 12:32:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based engineering company Subsea7 has announced that it has secured a major contract with Saudi Arabia-based oil and gas company Aramco for offshore facilities in Saudi Arabia, marking another milestone in its long-term partnership. The deal, valued between $750 million and $1.25 billion, underscores Subsea7’s role as a key contributor to Saudi Arabia’s offshore energy infrastructure.

Scope of work

The project involves a wide range of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation activities (EPCI):

  • Installation of 106 km of infield and export pipelines.
  • Modifications to existing topside facilities.
  • Associated hook-up activities to integrate new infrastructure.

Timeline

Project management and engineering is scheduled to begin immediately at Subsea7 offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while offshore operations are planned for 2027-2028, aligning with Aramco’s broader energy development timeline.

David Bertin, senior vice president of Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East, emphasized the importance of this contract saying, “This project marks another important milestone and reinforces our long-term strategic engagement with Aramco. We look forward to delivering it safely, efficiently, and to the highest standards.”


