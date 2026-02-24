Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 8.9% in early February 2026

On February 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.81 million mt, increasing by 640,000 mt or 8.9 percent compared to January 31, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of February 10, domestic inventory of HRC, CRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar increased by 2.8 percent, 3.4 percent, 3.8 percent, 14.0 percent and 16.9 percent, respectively, all compared to January 31.