Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.0 percent in mid-Aug 2025

On August 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.43 million mt, increasing by 5.0 percent compared to August 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of August 20, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, medium steel plate, and rebar increased by 2.2 percent, 3.8 percent, 5.0 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively, while inventory of wire rod remained stable, all compared to August 10.

$1 = RMB 7.1161