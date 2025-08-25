 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Stocks of...

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.0 percent in mid-Aug 2025

Monday, 25 August 2025 09:26:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On August 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.43 million mt, increasing by 5.0 percent compared to August 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In particular, as of August 20, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, medium steel plate, and rebar increased by 2.2 percent, 3.8 percent, 5.0 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively, while inventory of wire rod remained stable, all compared to August 10.

$1 = RMB 7.1161


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 25, 2025

25 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 25, 2025 

25 Aug | Longs and Billet

Shougang posts net profit of RMB 657 million for H1 2025

25 Aug | Steel News

China claims 75% of new shipbuilding orders globally in July 2025

25 Aug | Steel News

Ex-China rebar prices edge down, further declines questionable due to output cuts

22 Aug | Longs and Billet

Stricter inspections of non-VAT steel exports start in China, one HRC cargo stopped

22 Aug | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move sideways

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 22, 2025

22 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China wire rod stable, but decline expected even though non-VAT checks to tighten

22 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local coke prices in China may stabilize after seventh hike accepted

22 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials