 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Stocks of...

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.7 percent in late Aug 2025

Thursday, 04 September 2025 09:45:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On August 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.83 million mt, increasing by 4.7 percent compared to August 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In particular, as of August 31, domestic inventories of HRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar increased by 3.8 percent, 1.0 percent, 10.3 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively, while inventory of CRC remained stable, all compared to August 20.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 3% in August 2025

04 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.3 percent in late August 2025

04 Sep | Steel News

Ex-Asia billet market lacks drivers, only small correction in China, deals in SE Asia stable at low levels

03 Sep | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 3, 2025

03 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 3, 2025 

03 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-China CRC prices stable, but mood negative amid continuous declines in futures

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by $7/mt

03 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

NEV wholesale sales in China estimated at 1.3 million units in August

03 Sep | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local HRC prices stable for September

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group keeps local steel plate prices stable for September

03 Sep | Flats and Slab