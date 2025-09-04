Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.7 percent in late Aug 2025

On August 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.83 million mt, increasing by 4.7 percent compared to August 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of August 31, domestic inventories of HRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar increased by 3.8 percent, 1.0 percent, 10.3 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively, while inventory of CRC remained stable, all compared to August 20.