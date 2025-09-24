 |  Login 
Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 2.3 percent in mid-Sept 2025

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 09:45:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On September 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.41 million mt, increasing by 210,000 mt or 2.3 percent compared to September 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In particular, as of September 20, domestic inventories of HRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar increased by 3.1 percent, 2.8 percent, 6.1 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, while domestic inventory of CRC decreased by 0.7 percent, all compared to September 10.


