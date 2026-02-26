Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 22% in mid-Feb 2026

On February 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.53 million mt, increasing by 1.72 million mt or 22.0 percent compared to February 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of February 20, domestic inventory of HRC, CRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar increased by 18.9 percent, 14.6 percent, 9.1 percent, 41.5 percent and 27.5 percent, respectively, all compared to February 10.