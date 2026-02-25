CIA: 2026 is a critical year for stabilizing China’s property market

The China Index Academy (CIA), the largest independent property research organization in China, has stated that 2026, the beginning of the "15th Five-Year Plan" period, is a critical year for stabilizing the real estate sector, adding that the core of market stabilization lies in restoring confidence and improving expectations.

At the end of December last year, Beijing took the lead in optimizing property market policies. The Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration jointly issued a notice announcing a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) levy rate on individual housing sales. It is expected that relevant policies will continue to take effect in 2026, promoting reasonable growth in the economy.