Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 1.1% in late January 2026

On January 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.17 million mt, increasing by 80,000 mt or 1.1 percent compared to January 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of January 31, domestic inventory of HRC, CRC and medium steel plate decreased by 1.6 percent, 3.3 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, inventory of rebar increased by 6.7 percent, while inventory of wire rod remained stable, all compared to January 20.