Heavy truck sales in China increase by 39 percent in January 2026 In January this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China amounted to 100,000 units, up 5.2 percent month on month, while increasing by 39.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

This signals that the year started on a good note for the heavy machinery industry. In total, heavy truck sales surged by 26 percent in 2025 amid higher sales in both the local and export markets and the increasing share of electrical units.