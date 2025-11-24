 |  Login 
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.5 percent in mid-Nov 2025

Monday, 24 November 2025 09:27:43 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On November 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.71 million mt, decreasing by 220,000 mt or 2.5 percent compared to November 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In particular, as of November 20, domestic inventory of HRC, CRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar decreased by 1.9 percent, 1.5 percent, 1.0 percent, 2.5 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively, all compared to November 10.


