Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.4 percent in early Jan 2025

On January 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.11 million mt, decreasing by 100,000 mt or 1.4 percent compared to December 31 last year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of January 10, domestic inventory of HRC and rebar decreased by 3.0 percent, and 3.7 percent, inventory of medium steel plate and wire rod rose by 1.0 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively, while inventory of CRC remained stable, all compared to December 31 last year.