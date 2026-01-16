 |  Login 
Chongqing Steel’s net loss in 2025 to shrink to RMB 2.5-2.8 billion

Friday, 16 January 2026 09:54:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Chongqing-based Chinese steelmaker Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Ltd. (Chongqing Iron & Steel Co.) has announced that its net loss in 2025 is foreseen to amount to RMB 2.5-2.8 billion ($0.36-0.4 billion), compared to the net loss of RMB 3.196 billion ($0.46 billion) recorded in 2024, reflecting an improved performance in the given year.

Chongqing Steel stated that in 2025 the steel market experienced supply-and-demand adjustments, while the demand for rebar and wire rod was sluggish due to the poor performance of the real estate industry. By raising smelting efficiency, advancing cost-reduction and efficiency-enhancement initiatives, and strengthening procurement-sales coordination, the company improved its operating performance.


