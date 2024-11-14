 |  Login 
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.0% in early Nov

Thursday, 14 November 2024 09:31:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On November 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 6.93 million mt, down 70,000 mt or 1.0 percent compared to October 31, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of November 10, domestic inventories of rebar rose by 4.1 percent, while inventories of HRC, CRC, medium steel plate and wire rod decreased by 3.2 percent, 3.8 percent, 2.9 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, all compared to October 31.


