﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Steel Dynamics reports $914 million in Q3 earnings

Thursday, 20 October 2022 22:22:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Steel Dynamics, Inc. today announced third quarter 2022 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2022 net sales of $5.7 billion and net income of $914 million, or $5.03 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential second quarter 2022 earnings were $6.44 per diluted share.

Third quarter 2022 operating income for the company's steel operations was $658 million, or 41 percent lower than sequential second quarter results, due to metal spread compression within the company's flat rolled steel operations, as lower average flat rolled steel pricing more than offset higher flat rolled steel shipments. Demand for the company's long product steel continued to be strong, supporting steady to expanded metal margins. Third quarter 2022 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $158 sequentially to $1,381 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $66 sequentially to $472 per ton.

Third quarter 2022 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations meaningfully declined sequentially to $10 million, as a result of lower sequential ferrous and non-ferrous scrap pricing and lower volume. The company's realized average ferrous scrap pricing declined almost 30 percent during the third quarter. The company believes scrap prices have stabilized for the remainder of the year.

The company's steel fabrication operations reported record operating income of $677 million in the third quarter 2022, 13 percent higher than second quarter results, due to higher selling values, lower steel input costs, and record shipments. The non-residential construction sector remains strong, as evidenced by realized product pricing and the company's order backlog extending well into the first half of 2023.

As for an outlook, Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Customer order entry activity continues to be healthy across our businesses, with expectations for seasonally moderated volume for our steel and metals recycling operations in the coming months. Despite weaker flat rolled steel pricing, our order activity and backlogs remain solid. We believe North American steel consumption will remain steady, and that demand for lower-carbon, US produced steel products coupled with lower imports will support steel pricing. Our steel fabrication operations order backlog also remains historically high based on volume and forward pricing levels. This, in combination with our existing and recently announced expansion initiatives, are firm drivers for our continued growth in the coming years.”


Tags: US North America Fin. Reports Steel Dynamics 

Similar articles

SDI reports record sales and net income for Q2

21 Jul | Steel News

Steel Dynamics Inc. expects record Q2 earnings

16 Jun | Steel News

SDI reports $1.11 billion net income for Q1

21 Apr | Steel News

Steel Dynamics expects increased net earnings in Q1

17 Mar | Steel News

Steel Dynamics reports record-breaking Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings

25 Jan | Steel News

Steel Dynamics expects record net earnings in Q4

16 Dec | Steel News

Steel Dynamics, Inc. reports record net income in Q3

19 Oct | Steel News

Steel Dynamics reports record sales and income for Q2

20 Jul | Steel News

Steel Dynamics expects to report record earnings in Q2

16 Jun | Steel News

Steel Dynamics more than doubles net income in Q1

20 Apr | Steel News