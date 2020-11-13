﻿
SSAB confirms interest in Tata Steel's Dutch mill

Friday, 13 November 2020 17:31:05 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has confirmed discussions regarding a potential acquisition of Tata Steel Europe's steel mill in IJmuiden in the Netherlands.

"SSAB has participated in several different discussions concerning consolidations in the European steel industry. The discussions with Tata are ongoing but no decisions have been made. There can be no certainty that any transaction will materialize, nor as to the terms of any such potential transaction. Further announcement will be made in due course," the company said in a statement.

SSAB was in discussions with German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp about taking over ThyssenKrupp’s steel unit. However, Liberty Steel Group has since made a bid to acquire the loss-making steel unit of ThyssenKrupp.


