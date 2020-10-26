SSAB reported to be interested in Tata Steel’s Dutch operations

Monday, 26 October 2020 18:04:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB is interested in acquiring Indian steelmaker Tata Steel’s operations at the IJmuiden plant in the Netherlands, according to media reports. Meanwhile, Bloomberg quoted a Tata Steel spokesperson saying that the company does not wish to comment on speculations.

SSAB was in discussions with German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp about taking over ThyssenKrupp’s steel unit. However, Liberty Steel Group has since made a bid to acquire the loss-making steel unit of ThyssenKrupp.