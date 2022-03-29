﻿
Spain’s Sidenor to produce 600 mm diameter round blooms

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 15:00:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based steel producer Sidenor Group has announced that it will soon have a new round bloom format with a 600 mm diameter, manufactured for continuous casting in its Basauri plant.

The scheduled improvement in bloom continuous casting does not only imply the purchase of new molds, new agitators and the modification of dragging modules, but also an increase in the transferor load capacity in order to move products of up to 13 tons.

In addition, new platforms will be built which enable the safe moving and storage of material and the mold workshop will be refurbished according to the new needs.

Mechanical modifications will start in May, while large plant modifications will be performed in August, with the aim to start producing this new 600 mm bloom format in September this year.


Tags: Spain European Union steelmaking 

