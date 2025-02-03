Spain’s Grupo Soledad acquires special steel producer

Spain-based steel producer Grupo Soledad has announced the acquisition of Aceros y Servicios, a special steel producer based in Valencia, through the purchase of a majority stake in the company. The company which produces parts for different sectors such as railways, tooling and machinery will be integrated into Soledad’s Elche business group.

With this purchase, Soledad will enter into the special steel market and increase the capacities of its two subsidiaries, Caucho Industrial Verdú and Tallants Navarro, which have extensive capacity development projects underway.

The acquisition will help the operations of Gaucho Industrial Verdú to be consolidated in the service of the railway infrastructure and construction sectors, while the experience of Aceros y Servicios in special steel production will be utilized for Tallans Navarro to improve its development process for recycling machinery.