Spain’s Celsa inks preliminary agreement with CriteriaCaixa to sell 20% stake

Thursday, 03 April 2025 13:48:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spain-based long steel producer Celsa Group has announced that it has signed a preliminary agreement with Spanish investment company CriteriaCaixa to sell a 20 percent stake in the company. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

This alliance will support Celsa’s ongoing financial restructuring efforts and provide a strong boost to its industrial development strategy.

The process of incorporating a Spanish investor with an industrial focus began with the launch of an operational efficiency plan, financed by a capital increase, and the divestment of certain assets located outside the country, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


