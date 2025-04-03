Spain’s Celsa inks preliminary agreement with CriteriaCaixa to sell 20% stake

Spain-based long steel producer Celsa Group has announced that it has signed a preliminary agreement with Spanish investment company CriteriaCaixa to sell a 20 percent stake in the company. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.
This alliance will support Celsa’s ongoing financial restructuring efforts and provide a strong boost to its industrial development strategy.
The process of incorporating a Spanish investor with an industrial focus began with the launch of an operational efficiency plan, financed by a capital increase, and the divestment of certain assets located outside the country, as SteelOrbis previously reported.