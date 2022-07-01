South Africa’s base metal export value up 28.2 percent in January-May

﻿
According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in May this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 18.48 billion ($1.13 billion), up 28.9 percent from April. In the January-May period, South Africa's export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 28.2 percent year on year to ZAR 81.35 billion ($4.96 billion).

In May this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.59 billion ($524,65 million), rising by 9.8 percent from the previous month, while in the first five months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof increased by 23.6 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 40.04 billion ($2.44 billion).


