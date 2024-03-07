﻿
South Africa launches safeguard investigation on flat rolled products

Thursday, 07 March 2024 15:21:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a statement released by the World Trade Organization (WTO), South Africa has launched a safeguard investigation on certain flat rolled products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel. The investigation covers the period between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2023.

During the investigation, the country will assess whether increased imports of the given products are causing or threatening to cause serious injury to a domestic industry.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.10, 7208.25, 7208.26, 7208.27, 7208.36, 7208.37, 7208.38, 7208.39, 7208.40, 7208.51, 7208.52, 7208.53, 7208.54, 7208.90, 7211.14, 7225.30, 7225.40, 7225.99, and 7226.99.


