SMS Group upgrades hot strip mill for Turkey’s Çolakoğlu Metalurji

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 12:14:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS Group has completed the modernization of the hot strip mill it initially supplied to Turkish steelmaker Çolakoğlu Metalurji at its Kocaeli site. According to the German company, the upgrade in question will provide rolling stability and high-quality strip production and reduce maintenance required in the finishing mill.

“The installation of guides and centerline control has been a game changer for our mill. We see improvements in rolling stability, coil shape, and strip flatness, and are now able to reduce our maintenance effort,” Özgür Özsoy, plant director at Çolakoğlu Metalurji, commented.

The hot strip mill, which was commissioned by SMS Group back in 2011, has a capacity of 3 million mt per year and can produce hot strips with widths of 800-1,650 mm and thicknesses of 1.2-25.4 mm.