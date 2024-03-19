Singapore’s Meranti Green Steel takes step to become green HRC supplier to Europe

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 13:28:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Singapore-based steelmaker Meranti Green Steel (MGS) has announced that it is now collaborating with Germany-based steel importer INTERFER Edelstahl Handelsgesellschaft mbH in order to supports its own efforts to become Europe’s number one green hot rolled coil supplier from the Asia-Pacific region.

Having centers across the Europe, the US and China, INTERFER has an extensive distribution network worldwide.

As part of the deal between the two companies, MGS and INTERFER will collaborate on market acquisition, technical support, commercial activities, logistics, legalization, and later supply and offtake of green HRC. Both parties are currently scrutinizing several markets including the UK. The deal in question is considered to be important since MGS and INTERFER are trying to accelerate the adoption of sustainable steel production within the scope of the EU’s European Carbon Border Trading Mechanism.

Also, MGS had earlier announced a collaboration with Australia-based Green Steel of WA (GSWA) to jointly develop a pelletizing, direct reduction and green hot briquetted iron (HBI) operation in Western Australia, as SteelOrbis reported previously.