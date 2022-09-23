﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Siderurgica Huachipato commissions SMS to improve energy efficiency at steel mill

Friday, 23 September 2022 19:24:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Chilean steel producer Siderurgica Huachipato announced it will commission German firm SMS to implement a package of digital services.

Aiming at optimizing efficiencies, along with reducing both production costs and operational risks, SMS will implement four applications at the plant: BFXpert, Viridis Dispatch, Viridis Carbon and Viridis Performance. Such applications will optimize gas flows and reduce the consumption of natural gas, by means of the tracking of energy via artificial intelligence (IA).

The BFXpert blast furnace technology was developed by Paul Wurth, also belonging to the SMS group. Jan Krull, VP of Paul Wurth, said that the technology applied to the company will save up to five kilograms of coke per MT of hot metal, reducing CO2 emissions by 14,000 mt per year.

The package of services will become operational in March 2023, with immediate improvements and higher quality of the steel produced.


Tags: Chile South America Investments 

Similar articles

Chile’s CAP S.A investing $560 million in 2022

13 Apr | Steel News

Chile's CAP eyeing Peruvian investment

06 Jun | Steel News

Condor Blanco proceeds with funding for coking coal project purchase

07 Mar | Steel News

Bolivia prepares to offer stakes in massive iron ore mine

05 Sep | Steel News

MMX cancels plans for Chilean iron ore mining project

18 Mar | Steel News

CAP SA and SunEdison join to build largest Latin American solar plant

01 Feb | Steel News

MMFX expands in to Chile with reinforcing steel

20 Dec | Steel News

CAP SA considers further iron ore capacity expansions

24 May | Steel News

625 backward coal mines to be eliminated in China in current year

03 May | Steel News

US-based All Grade Mining purchases Chilean iron ore property

23 Dec | Steel News