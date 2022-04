Wednesday, 13 April 2022 21:33:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean iron ore and steelmaking holding company, CAP S.A, said this week it aims to invest $560 million this year.

The company said the investment figure should be one of the company’s most important within this decade. Without providing further details, the company said the investments will support growth at its iron ore, steelmaking and steel processing businesses.

CAP S.A also said it intends to continue using 50 percent of its net profit as dividends to investors.