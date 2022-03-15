﻿
English
Siderperu investing $20 million to expand rolling capacity

Tuesday, 15 March 2022
       

Siderperu, the Peruvian subsidiary of Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau, said it will invest $20 million this year to expand its existing rolling mill capacity.

In a document filing at local securities exchange commission, SMV, Siderperu said the $20 million investment will be carried out in separate phases and projects. The investment should add a rolling mill capacity of between 80,000 to 100,000 mt/year, Siderperu said.

Within the scope of the $20 million investment, Siderperu expects to finished works at a new pipe plant located in Chimbote by year-end.

As for October or November this year, Siderperu expects to finish a second phase of the project, which consists in installing a second steel tube line. Additionally, and to support to two tube lines, Siderperu will also invest in power plants.


