﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shell steps back from BlueScope’s hydrogen hub project

Friday, 26 August 2022 11:22:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian steelmaker BlueScope has announced that Shell Energy Operations (Shell) has stepped back from hydrogen hub project in the Illawarra region of Australia as lead partner and will now pursue its involvement only as a supporting partner.

BlueScope stated that it is continuing to work with a range of industry and research organizations to build a pilot-scale 10MW renewable hydrogen electrolyser to explore and test the use of green hydrogen in the blast furnace at Port Kembla Steelworks and develop a hydrogen hub.

In December last year, BlueScope and Shell signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to develop renewable hydrogen projects at BlueScope’s Port Kembla Steelworks, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Australia Oceania Steelmaking BlueScope 

Similar articles

BlueScope reports a record profit for FY 2021-22

15 Aug | Steel News

BlueScope raises earnings guidance amid North Star facility expansion

23 May | Steel News

BlueScope and Shell ink MoU to develop renewable hydrogen projects

08 Dec | Steel News

Rio Tinto and BlueScope ink MoU to explore low-carbon steelmaking

02 Nov | Steel News

BlueScope reports lower profit, may close New Zealand steel operations

17 Aug | Steel News

BlueScope Steel expects strong performance for FY 2019-20 despite Covid-19

20 Jul | Steel News

BlueScope to supply steel plates for Australian Navy’s new frigates

05 Jun | Steel News

BlueScope Steel withdraws H2 FY 2019-20 earnings guidance due to virus

19 Mar | Steel News

BlueScope posts lower profit, warns of coronavirus impact

24 Feb | Steel News

BlueScope approves expansion in US, condemns energy costs in Australia

19 Aug | Steel News