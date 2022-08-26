Shell steps back from BlueScope’s hydrogen hub project

Friday, 26 August 2022 11:22:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian steelmaker BlueScope has announced that Shell Energy Operations (Shell) has stepped back from hydrogen hub project in the Illawarra region of Australia as lead partner and will now pursue its involvement only as a supporting partner.

BlueScope stated that it is continuing to work with a range of industry and research organizations to build a pilot-scale 10MW renewable hydrogen electrolyser to explore and test the use of green hydrogen in the blast furnace at Port Kembla Steelworks and develop a hydrogen hub.

In December last year, BlueScope and Shell signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to develop renewable hydrogen projects at BlueScope’s Port Kembla Steelworks, as SteelOrbis previously reported.