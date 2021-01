Thursday, 28 January 2021 13:40:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shanxi Province-based major Chinese coking plant Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd. has announced that its net profit for 2020 is expected to amount to RMB 1.024-1.164 billion ($0.16-0.18 billion), up 116.01-145.54 percent year on year.

In 2020, coke prices in China declined first amid the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, while they indicated rises later amid the effective control of the pandemic and the better economic situation in China, which resulted in improved demand for coke.