﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shanghai issues action plan to accelerate economic recovery and revitalization

Monday, 30 May 2022 12:19:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On May 29, the authorities in Shanghai issued an action plan to accelerate economic recovery and revitalization, including suspending payment of taxes, expanding the scope of housing rent exemptions, reducing fees for enterprises via multiple channels, increasing tax rebates and tax reductions, giving subsidies for enterprises to help stabilize employment, promoting the resumption of work and production in an all-round and orderly manner, stabilizing foreign investment and foreign trade via multiple measures, and vigorously promoting automotive consumption.

For instance, by the end of 2022, there will be 40,000 more non-commercial vehicle licenses issued in Shanghai, while the purchase tax on passenger vehicles will be reduced for a period of time based on China’s policy. Moreover, RMB 10,000 ($1,497) will be given to individual consumers if they scrap or transfer their passenger vehicles and buy new battery-driven electric vehicles.

Market insiders said these policies may exert a positive impact on Shanghai’s economic development following a lockdown of around two months.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

30 May

China’s vehicle imports down two percent in January-April
27 May

China’s special bonds reach RMB 1.82 trillion as of May 26
27 May

Chinese steel enterprises’ profits down 55.7 percent in Jan-Apr
27 May

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise in April
26 May

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down six percent in May 16-22
26 May

FAI in transportation in China up 4.1 percent in 2021
26 May

Ansteel’s net profit down 1.2 percent in Q1
25 May

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.27 percent in mid-May
25 May

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales likely to fall by 19 percent in May
24 May

China imports 25,400 mt of recyclable steel materials in April