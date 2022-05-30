Shanghai issues action plan to accelerate economic recovery and revitalization

Monday, 30 May 2022 12:19:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On May 29, the authorities in Shanghai issued an action plan to accelerate economic recovery and revitalization, including suspending payment of taxes, expanding the scope of housing rent exemptions, reducing fees for enterprises via multiple channels, increasing tax rebates and tax reductions, giving subsidies for enterprises to help stabilize employment, promoting the resumption of work and production in an all-round and orderly manner, stabilizing foreign investment and foreign trade via multiple measures, and vigorously promoting automotive consumption.

For instance, by the end of 2022, there will be 40,000 more non-commercial vehicle licenses issued in Shanghai, while the purchase tax on passenger vehicles will be reduced for a period of time based on China’s policy. Moreover, RMB 10,000 ($1,497) will be given to individual consumers if they scrap or transfer their passenger vehicles and buy new battery-driven electric vehicles.

Market insiders said these policies may exert a positive impact on Shanghai’s economic development following a lockdown of around two months.