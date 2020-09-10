Shanghai (Export) Containerized Freight Index up 2.1 percent in August
Thursday, 10 September 2020 14:45:46 (GMT+3)
Shanghai
Demand for sea transportation in August was quite good, resulting in some overbooking on ship routes, according to the latest Monthly Report on the Export Container Transport Market issued by Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE). As a result, freight rates for bookings on most ocean routes increased week on week throughout the given month. The average Shanghai (Export) Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) in August stood at 879.06 points, up 2.1 percent month on month.