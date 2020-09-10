Shanghai (Export) Containerized Freight Index up 2.1 percent in August

Thursday, 10 September 2020 14:45:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Demand for sea transportation in August was quite good, resulting in some overbooking on ship routes, according to the latest Monthly Report on the Export Container Transport Market issued by Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE). As a result, freight rates for bookings on most ocean routes increased week on week throughout the given month. The average Shanghai (Export) Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) in August stood at 879.06 points, up 2.1 percent month on month.

Most Recent Related Articles

China’s Henan Province to build 35 new highways in 2021-35

China's steel industry PPI down 2.5 percent in August

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales to rise by 11.3 percent in August

Chinese steel sector’s gross profit down 32% in January-July