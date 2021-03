Shagang Group to implement maintenance on wire production lines

Friday, 26 March 2021 14:47:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Jiangsu-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has announced that it plans to implement maintenance work on its two industrial wire production lines from April 10, with the work expected to last for around 10 days and to result in a shortfall of 33,000 mt in the output of industrial wire.

