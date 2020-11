Friday, 27 November 2020 10:39:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Jiangsu-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has announced that it plans to implement maintenance on its 1,450 mm hot rolled production line as of December 5.

The maintenance work will last around 20 days and will result in a shortfall of 180,000 mt in HRC output in the given month.