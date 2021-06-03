﻿
Shagang Group announces maintenance on BF, bar and wire rod lines

Thursday, 03 June 2021 13:36:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Jiangsu-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has announced that it plans to carry out maintenance work as of June 5 on its wire rod production line, lasting 10 days, which will result in a shortfall of 19,000 mt of wire rod output, while as of June 15 it will carry out maintenance work on its bar production line, lasting seven days, resulting in an output shortfall of 26,600 mt.

Furthermore, Shagang Group will carry maintenance work on its 2,680 cubic meter blast furnace over three days, which will reduce melted iron output by 19,500 mt.


