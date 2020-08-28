Shagang commissions shearing line No. 2 ahead of schedule

Friday, 28 August 2020 15:04:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Shagang Group has recently commissioned its shearing line No. 2 ahead of schedule, following the installation of an X-Pact automation system. The commissioning took 10 days.

According to SMS Group’s statement, the order for the automation of the 3.5-meter shearing line was placed in December 2018. The X-Pact® automation system of the shearing line No. 2 features powerful functions for the fully automatic transport and cutting of steel plates from the entire rolling mill. It also has a tracking system that can be operated manually.

Annual production capacity of the line first stood at 800,000 mt, increasing to 2.8 million mt later.

SMS Group had also received an order of 5 meter heavy plate mill No. 1 from Shagang Group in December 2018. The commissioning of the new automation system is expected to take place in a short time.