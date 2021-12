Shagang carries out maintenance at 5,800 cubic meter blast furnace

Friday, 17 December 2021 16:00:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



The 5,800 cubic meter blast furnace of China’s biggest private steelmaker, Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, halted production for maintenance works as of December 13, with the maintenance due to continue until the end of the month, resulting in a 165,000 mt shortfall in hot rolled coil output, as announced by Shagang Group.

