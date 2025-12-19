 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Severstal:...

Severstal: Steel demand in Russia’s construction sector to fall 10 percent by end of 2025

Friday, 19 December 2025 15:16:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a press release sent to the Russian press agency TASS, Russian steel producer Severstal stated that steel demand in Russia’s construction sector is expected to decline by 10 percent by the end of 2025, reflecting broader weakness in metal consumption across the country’s main steel-consuming industries.

Severstal stated that the expected contraction in construction-related steel demand is linked to several factors, including high key interest rates, the low number of newly launched construction projects, and the scaling back of preferential financial instruments previously supporting investment activity.

Severstal added that steel consumption is expected to decline across all major consumer sectors in 2025. In the mechanical engineering sector, the company estimates that steel consumption could fall by as much as 32 percent, reflecting weaker industrial output and investment activity, while the energy sector is also expected to see a significant downturn, with steel consumption projected to decrease by 19 percent due to the postponement of energy projects and lower numbers of new oil wells.


Tags: Russia CIS Construction Consumption Severstal 

Similar articles

Gazprom may use price formula for long-term pipe supply contracts

08 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s Gazprom to double LD pipe purchases in 2011-2013

30 Dec | Steel News

Severstal posts positive Q3 results, anticipates improvements

23 Nov | Steel News

Russian pipe deliveries to local market fall 33.3 percent in Jan-May

05 Jun | Steel News

Severstal foresees 25 % decrease in Russian steel demand in 2009

21 Apr | Steel News

Severstal takes decisive action against global economic downturn

11 Mar | Steel News

The Ukrainian scrap market in Jan-May 2008 - UAMB (Ukrainian Scrap Association) President V.A.Kulichenko and UAMB ...

25 Aug | Steel News

Future looks bright for the Russian steel industry

04 Jul | Steel Matters

Russian coated steel market holds good prospects for development

11 Jun | Steel Matters

Bright future ahead for Russia's steel industry

04 Dec | Steel News