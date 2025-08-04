Severstal launches new logistics site to boost high-strength steel shipments

Russian steelmaker Severstal has launched a new logistics site dedicated to the road shipment of thick-plate and high-strength rolled steel products. This development is part of a broader investment initiative aimed at improving delivery efficiency, minimizing handling damage, and maintaining product quality during transport.

The newly opened site is designed to streamline the shipment of Severstal's premium steel products, including heat-treated high-strength and wear-resistant steels. These materials are crucial in sectors such as heavy-duty automotive manufacturing, lifting equipment, road construction machinery and specialized industrial equipment.