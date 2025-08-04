 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Severstal...

Severstal launches new logistics site to boost high-strength steel shipments

Monday, 04 August 2025 16:24:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has launched a new logistics site dedicated to the road shipment of thick-plate and high-strength rolled steel products. This development is part of a broader investment initiative aimed at improving delivery efficiency, minimizing handling damage, and maintaining product quality during transport.

The newly opened site is designed to streamline the shipment of Severstal's premium steel products, including heat-treated high-strength and wear-resistant steels. These materials are crucial in sectors such as heavy-duty automotive manufacturing, lifting equipment, road construction machinery and specialized industrial equipment.


Tags: Russia CIS Distribution Severstal 

Similar articles

Severstal inks deal to supply rolled steel to Tikhvin wagon works

01 Apr | Steel News

Severstal eyes purchase of Holding Gonvarri Russia

10 Aug | Steel News

Severstal inks deal to supply rolled steel to Tikhvin wagon works

01 Apr | Steel News

Severstal eyes purchase of Holding Gonvarri Russia

10 Aug | Steel News