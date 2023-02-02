Sarrelle commissions two EAFs at CELSA and Cognor plants

Thursday, 02 February 2023 10:50:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based technology supplier Sarrelle has announced that it has commissioned two new electric arc furnaces each at Spain-based long steel producer CELSA Group’s Nervacero plant and at Polish steelmaker Cognor Group’s Gliwice plant.

Sarralle replaced CELSA’s continuous scrap heating furnace with a new electric arc furnace, while the company modernized Cognor’s electric arc furnace to increase productivity from the existing annual 380,000 mt to 500,000 mt of carbon steel and low alloyed steel billets.