Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Sansteel Minguang Co., Ltd has announced that its 800,000 mt medium and large-scale high quality bar project started production operations on February 6.

The completion of the project further enriches the company’s steel product range and has important strategic significance for improving its market share in Fujian Province and surrounding areas.