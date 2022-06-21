﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Samarco files lawsuit against its creditors

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 22:55:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian iron ore and pellet producer Samarco, controlled by the miner Vale and BHP, has filed a lawsuit against its creditors in a civil court of Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais.

Samarco claims that the plan that could result in the change of control of the company, as previously reported by SteelOrbis, is not legal, as it has different treatments to creditors in accordance with their classifications.

According to Samarco, the creditors expect to receive 119 percent of their credit rights, while Vale would receive only 96.15 percent and BHP 96.37 percent of their own respective rights.

Other point raised by Samarco is the establishment of a new position, Director for Restructure, with veto powers on the decisions of the administrative and operational boards of the company. Samarco has further claimed that the plan does not take into consideration tax credits in the amount of $2.6 billion that the company has.

Sources quoted by the local press have mentioned that the full adoption of the creditors plan could result in the bankruptcy of Samarco. A session of conciliation is expected to take place today in the civil court, among all parties involved.

Samarco is in judicial recovery since April 2021, resulting from the collapse of its Fundao waste dam in 2005, which caused 19 deaths and a massive environmental disaster.


Tags: Pellet Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazil’s CSN eyes acquisition of local pellet producer Samarco

20 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines while premium increases

17 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices collapse amid weak outlook, rumoured price control in China

17 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price maintains declining trend

15 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo to cut production amid logistical issues

15 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply

13 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Increases in ex-India pellet prices lead to inactive market conditions

10 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s KIOCL suspends pellet plant operations rendered unviable by export tax

08 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases

06 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 3.18 percent in May

06 Jun | Steel News