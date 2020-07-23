﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Salzgitter announces pre-tax loss for H1, expects loss for 2020

Thursday, 23 July 2020 12:17:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced a pre-tax loss of €127.8 million for the first half of the current year due to a drop in capacity utilization by between 10 percent and 70 percent in the second quarter year on year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company had reported a pre-tax profit of €145.3 million in the first half of 2019.

Salzgitter stated that its sales revenues amounted to €3.6 billion in the given period, decreasing from €4.5 billion in the same period of the previous year. The decrease is attributed to volume and selling price reasons.

The company expects the second and third quarters to probably mark the bottoming out of the current crisis. It also said that only a rough estimate is possible for the next period in this volatile environment due to the uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic recovery. Salzgitter also noted that it expects to announce a pre-tax loss in a low-to-mid triple-digit million euro range for 2020.


Tags: Salzgitter  Germany  fin. Reports  European Union  Coronavirus  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Aug

Thyssenkrupp’s loss widens in Q3, expects stabilization in Q4
10  Aug

Outokumpu expects decline in stainless steel deliveries in Q3
31  Jul

Aperam’s sales revenues down 17.7 percent in H1
30  Jul

ArcelorMittal’s reports $1.7 billion net loss in H1
16  Jul

IG Metall calls on German government to help steel sector