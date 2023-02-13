Salzgitter and Baffinland to cooperate in low-carbon green steelmaking

Monday, 13 February 2023 11:19:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Canadian mining company Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation to investigate the use of high-grade iron ore from Nunavut mine in low-carbon steel production under the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO₂ Steelmaking program.

Within the context of the agreement, Baffinland and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH will consider which supply strategies for using iron ore produced by Baffinland are best suited to hydrogen-based steel production in a direct reduction plant. In addition, the companies will work together on optimizing the Scope 3 emissions of their shared value chains.

Salzgitter aims to achieve virtually carbon-free production by 2033 with the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO₂ Steelmaking program.