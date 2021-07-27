﻿
SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill procures rail freight wagons for iron ore transportation

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 11:50:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL), Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) has bought 59 railway freight wagons for transporting iron ore from its captive mines to the steel mill to cut down on transportation costs, a company official said on Tuesday, July 27.

He said that BSP has invested to tune of $3 million to procure the 59 freight wagons and expected to save estimated $5,405 per trip on transporting iron ore from its captive mines of Kiriburu and Megathaburu and the steel mill.

BSP already owned 40 railway locomotives and the new procurement of wagons will enable the steel mill to operate full freight trains for raw material transportation.

This will also solve problem of unavailability of rakes from national transporter, Indian Railways and ensure timely transportation of iron ores between mines and mill, the official said.


