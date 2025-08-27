 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SAIL...

SAIL supplies special steel for construction of two Indian Navy frigates

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 10:14:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied 8,000 mt of special steel for the construction of the Indian Navy’s advanced frontline frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, which were launched today, according to a government statement on Wednesday, August 27.

The two multi-mission stealth frigates were launched at the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

“We continue a crucial partnership with the nation's defence sector by supplying approximately 8,000mt of critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy,” SAIL said in a statement.

The special steel used in building the frigates was supplied by SAIL’s Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela steel mills, it said.

SAIL said it has supplied steel for various other Indian Navy vessels like INS Vikrant, INS Nilgiri, INS Ajay, INS Nistar, INS Arnala, INS Vindhyagiri and INS Surat, among others.


Tags: India Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Peak US tariff on India to hit exporters from August 27

27 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s Suzuki Motors to invest $8 billion in India over next 5-6 years

27 Aug | Steel News

Rhinox India launches stainless steel pipe production at Karnal plant

26 Aug | Steel News

BC Jindal Group to invest $1.7 billion to construct new greenfield steel facility

26 Aug | Steel News

India’s BMW Industries to invest $92 million to construct new cold rolling mill

25 Aug | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel transitions from furnace oil to LPG at Gopalpur ferroalloys plant

25 Aug | Steel News

Global View on HRC: Markets quiet as buyers remain cautious, prices mostly stable

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

India’s core sector industries show two percent growth in July

22 Aug | Steel News

India-based JSW Steel’s subsidiary declared winning bidder for coal block at auction

21 Aug | Steel News

India launches new round of coal block auctions for user industries

21 Aug | Steel News