SAIL supplies special steel for construction of two Indian Navy frigates

Indian government-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied 8,000 mt of special steel for the construction of the Indian Navy’s advanced frontline frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, which were launched today, according to a government statement on Wednesday, August 27.

The two multi-mission stealth frigates were launched at the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

“We continue a crucial partnership with the nation's defence sector by supplying approximately 8,000mt of critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy,” SAIL said in a statement.

The special steel used in building the frigates was supplied by SAIL’s Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela steel mills, it said.

SAIL said it has supplied steel for various other Indian Navy vessels like INS Vikrant, INS Nilgiri, INS Ajay, INS Nistar, INS Arnala, INS Vindhyagiri and INS Surat, among others.