S. African iron and steel output down 43.4 percent in July

Friday, 11 September 2020 13:45:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa (SSA), in July this year South Africa’s manufacturing output decreased by 10.6 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

In July, the production of basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery decreased by 11.6 percent on year-on-year basis. In the given month, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa declined by 43.4 percent, while the production of structural metal products was down by 11.9 percent when compared to the same month of 2019. In July this year, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa was up by 10 percent, while the production of structural metal products in South Africa rose by 2.7 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

For basic iron and steel products, the estimated seasonally adjusted sales of basic iron and steel products (at current prices) in July this year increased by 9.1 percent month on month, amounting to ZAR 8.58 billion ($511.79 million).