S. African iron and steel output down 9.2 percent in March

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 10:18:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa (SSA), in March this year South Africa’s manufacturing output increased by 4.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In March, the production of basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery increased by 2.2 percent on year-on-year basis. In the given month, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa declined by 9.2 percent, while the production of structural metal products was up by 0.9 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020. In March this year, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa was up by 14.2 percent, while the production of structural metal products in South Africa rose by 9.6 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

For basic iron and steel products, the estimated seasonally adjusted sales of basic iron and steel products (at current prices) in March this year increased by 21.0 percent month on month, amounting to ZAR 11.31 billion ($806 million).