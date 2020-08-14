Russia’s steel exports rise in H1, raw material exports down

Friday, 14 August 2020 13:53:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first half of the current year, Russia’s steel exports rose by 3.1 percent year on year to 14.4 million mt, according to the official customs data. In particular, in the given period Russia exported 7.7 million mt of semi-finished steel products and 3.7 million mt of flats, increasing by 1.3 percent year on year and 8.3 percent year on year, respectively.

On the other hand, in the January-June period this year Russia’s pig iron exports fell by 28 percent year on year to 1.7 million mt, while its ferroalloys exports registered an even higher decline. Accordingly, in the first half of the current year Russia exported 367,000 mt of ferroalloys, down 12.6 percent year on year.

In June alone, Russia’s steel exports totaled 2.6 million mt, down 7.9 percent month on month. In particular, in the given period Russia’s semi-finished steel exports declined by 11.8 percent month on month to 1.3 million mt, while its flat steel exports amounted to 744,100 mt, falling by 17.7 percent month on month. In the meantime, in June Russia’s pig iron exports almost quadrupled month on month to 656,200 mt. Russia’s ferroalloy exports increased by 8.2 percent month on month to 57,600 mt in June.