Russia’s stainless steel consumption increases in January-June

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 15:35:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia witnessed a slight demand recovery for stainless steel in the first half of the current year, most probably due to somewhat livelier project activity in the market, following the relaxation of the coronavirus-related measures.

In the January-June period this year, Russia consumed a total of 273,00 mt of stainless steel, up by 27.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020. The demand for cold rolled flat steel increased by 13.3 percent, while longs and wire demand increased by 15.2 percent and 43.9 percent, respectively, year on year.

Imported stainless steel accounted for 75.3 percent of Russia’s overall stainless steel consumption in the given period, with domestic production accounting for the remaining 24.7 percent, SteelOrbis has learned.