Russia-based Metalloinvest to increase HBI output at Lebedinsky GOK

Thursday, 19 November 2020 15:06:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia-based leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer Metalloinvest has announced a launch of modernization of the HBI-1 plant at its subsidiary Lebedinsky GOK. The project is scheduled to be completed by early 2023 and is expected to boost the equipment’s capacity by 10 percent and, concurrently, to improve the metallurgical value of products, with its metallization and carbon content increasing. “The modernization of the HBI-1 plant is a key example of the kinds of strategic solutions that enable the company to strengthen its leading industry position,” Oleg Mikhailov, managing director of Lebedinsky GOK, stated. The equipment will be provided by Tenova HYL.

The designed capacity of the HBI-1 plant, which was commissioned at Lebedinsky GOK in 2001, enables the production of more than 1 million mt of HBI annually.  


